Sean Hannity's Twitter disappears; conspiracy theories ensue

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

US trade court rules against Boeing, says American giant wasn't harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

US trade court rules against Boeing in dispute with Canada

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.

The Latest: Michigan State probe to find out who knew what

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

What will be different when Sen. Bob Menendez is retried on bribery and fraud counts?.

US Sen. Menendez trial reboot will see something old, new

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. The Twitter account for the conservative...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity had disappeared for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories quickly were flowing.

After the Fox News star's verified account posted a message that said "Form Submission 1649," page visitors on Saturday said they were getting a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist" message. By the time Hannity's account was back up, speculation was rampant about the disappearance.

Fox News has referred questions to Twitter representatives, who can't be reached for an explanation.

Some guessed the "deep state" of government establishment figures was trying to take down Hannity, a supporter of President Donald Trump. Others liked the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation, similar to what happened to Trump's account for 11 minutes in November.

