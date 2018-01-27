Sean Hannity's Twitter disappears; conspiracy theories ensue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sean Hannity's Twitter disappears; conspiracy theories ensue

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. The Twitter account for the conservative... (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File). FILE - In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. The Twitter account for the conservative...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity had disappeared for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories quickly were flowing.

After the Fox News star's verified account posted a message that said "Form Submission 1649," page visitors on Saturday said they were getting a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist" message. By the time Hannity's account was back up, speculation was rampant about the disappearance.

Fox News has referred questions to Twitter representatives, who can't be reached for an explanation.

Some guessed the "deep state" of government establishment figures was trying to take down Hannity, a supporter of President Donald Trump. Others liked the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation, similar to what happened to Trump's account for 11 minutes in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.