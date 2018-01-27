2 In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man and woman are in custody after leading police on a chase that started near Charles Page and Gilcrease and ended near 129th West Avenue.  

Police say a female driver with a male passenger led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods and a construction zone before the chase came to an end. 

Police say the pair was going to be stopped for a broken windshield before the pursuit began. 

