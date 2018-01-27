2 In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase

A man and woman are in custody after leading police on a chase that started near Charles Page and Gilcrease and ended near 129th West Avenue.More >>
A man and woman are in custody after leading police on a chase that started near Charles Page and Gilcrease and ended near 129th West Avenue.More >>
President Donald Trump in a new letter to African leaders says he "deeply respects" the people of Africa and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an "extended visit" to the continent in March, his first in that role.More >>
President Donald Trump in a new letter to African leaders says he "deeply respects" the people of Africa and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an "extended visit" to the continent in March, his first in that role.More >>