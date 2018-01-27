Pawnee County Man Arrested After Indecent Exposure, Police Say

Cleveland police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a gas station employee Friday night.

Police say they responded to Murphy’s Gas Station around 11:00 p.m. after reports of a man exposing himself.

The clerk told police that a man, 20-year-old Clayton Fuller, approached the walk-up window and exposed himself while performing a perverted act.

Police say Fuller left the gas station before they arrived.

Officers arrested Fuller on Saturday and took him to Pawnee County Jail on complaints of indecent exposure, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.