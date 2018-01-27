Husband Remembers Final Words With Wife Lost In Fatal Tahlequah Crash

Those across Green Country are stepping in to help the family of a tow truck driver killed after being struck by another vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
Those across Green Country are stepping in to help the family of a tow truck driver killed after being struck by another vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
The family of the woman who was killed during a police chase in Tahlequah Friday is remembering their loved one.More >>
The family of the woman who was killed during a police chase in Tahlequah Friday is remembering their loved one.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!