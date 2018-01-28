Picture-Perfect Sunday Weather Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Picture-Perfect Sunday Weather Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:

Make some plans to get outside, folks! We’re in for some picture perfect Sunday weather here in Green Country!

Expect another fast warm-up today with tons of sunshine on the way. Highs will climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon! And with high pressure in place, winds will remain very light and variable, making for ideal conditions for any outdoor events. Seriously, plan some time outside today!

Enjoy this terrific end to the weekend, because the mild weather comes to a brief, but abrupt, halt as another cold front surges in late tonight. We’ll be back to big coat weather by Monday morning with gusty north winds, lows in the upper 20s, and wind chill values in the teens.

Monday will be a bit of a rude awakening after our recent springlike temperatures! After the low 60s of this weekend, we’ll trend about 15 to 20 degrees colder on Monday with highs only in the lower 40s and a stiff north breeze.

That chill will be short-lived though as we go on another roller coaster ride this week. Gusty south winds return quickly on Tuesday, pushing us back into the 50s. We’ll be climbing right back up into the 60s by Wednesday!

As you might have guessed, those very strong south winds will once again lead to very high fire danger as Green Country remains bone dry. With breezy to windy conditions almost every day this week, fires will be able to spread quickly. We once again ask you to please refrain from any major outdoor burning!

Yet another cold front looks to arrive on Thursday, sending us plummeting once again! Temperatures should steadily fall from the 40s into the 30s on Thursday with howling north winds. Some light precipitation, in the form of rain changing over to light snow, will be possible late in the day Thursday mainly east and northeast of Tulsa. Any precipitation amounts look very light at this time, but we’ll keep you updated as details become more clear this week!

Some chilly air may hang around into early next weekend, and there are signs in the longer-range outlook of a possible blast of Arctic air as we head into the first full week of February. Just *how* cold remains to be seen, but it’s a good reminder that winter is not over yet!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.