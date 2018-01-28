Picture-Perfect Sunday Weather Across Green Country

Make some plans to get outside, folks! We’re in for some picture perfect Sunday weather here in Green Country!



Expect another fast warm-up today with tons of sunshine on the way. Highs will climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon! And with high pressure in place, winds will remain very light and variable, making for ideal conditions for any outdoor events. Seriously, plan some time outside today!



Enjoy this terrific end to the weekend, because the mild weather comes to a brief, but abrupt, halt as another cold front surges in late tonight. We’ll be back to big coat weather by Monday morning with gusty north winds, lows in the upper 20s, and wind chill values in the teens.



Monday will be a bit of a rude awakening after our recent springlike temperatures! After the low 60s of this weekend, we’ll trend about 15 to 20 degrees colder on Monday with highs only in the lower 40s and a stiff north breeze.



That chill will be short-lived though as we go on another roller coaster ride this week. Gusty south winds return quickly on Tuesday, pushing us back into the 50s. We’ll be climbing right back up into the 60s by Wednesday!



As you might have guessed, those very strong south winds will once again lead to very high fire danger as Green Country remains bone dry. With breezy to windy conditions almost every day this week, fires will be able to spread quickly. We once again ask you to please refrain from any major outdoor burning!



Yet another cold front looks to arrive on Thursday, sending us plummeting once again! Temperatures should steadily fall from the 40s into the 30s on Thursday with howling north winds. Some light precipitation, in the form of rain changing over to light snow, will be possible late in the day Thursday mainly east and northeast of Tulsa. Any precipitation amounts look very light at this time, but we’ll keep you updated as details become more clear this week!



Some chilly air may hang around into early next weekend, and there are signs in the longer-range outlook of a possible blast of Arctic air as we head into the first full week of February. Just *how* cold remains to be seen, but it’s a good reminder that winter is not over yet!