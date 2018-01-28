Firefighters battle winter wildfires in western Oklahoma

CLINTON, Okla. (AP) - Firefighters say wildfires have scorched hundreds of acres in western Oklahoma, damaging fences and equipment but causing no injuries.

Capt. Forrest Valentine of the Clinton Fire Department said Sunday firefighters battled two large wildfires Saturday afternoon, including one north of Clinton that scorched about 975 acres in Custer County.

Valentine says about 20 structures were threatened by flames but that none were damaged. He says some agricultural equipment and supplies were damaged in the wildfire.

A second wildfire located two miles east of Clinton and south of Interstate 40 scorched about 600 acres. Valentine says officials managed to move livestock grazing in the area to safety.

The National Weather Service says the combination of dry air, windy conditions and warm temperatures will likely create critical wildfire conditions across western Oklahoma.

