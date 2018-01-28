Vermont hopes to bring in new people, reinvigorate economy

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

A 66-year-old woman with a history for sneaking onto planes and was arrested this month after flying ticketless from Chicago to London has been arrested again at O'Hare International Airport.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke). This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, photo shows a road sign welcoming drivers to Vermont in Wells River, Vt., on the New Hampshire border. Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a ...

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives, both economic and emotional, can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State, helping to alleviate what is fast becoming a chronic labor shortage caused by a stagnant, aging population.

While similar efforts are underway in a number of states, the push to bring new people to Vermont is part of a broader economic program that would also help train people to fill hundreds of well-paying jobs and encourage people who have left the workforce to go back to work.

The targeted efforts would focus on tourists who have shown an interest in the state, encouraging out-of-state college students to stay after graduation, getting people who have left to return or finding people who are attracted by Vermont's wholesome image.

"We have this interesting confluence of events, where we have the workforce challenge coupled with a state that has unparalleled livability -- safety, education and opportunity -- and a message that has not been well told," said Michael Schirling, of the Agency of Commerce and Community Affairs, who is behind the effort, dubbed the Think Vermont Move initiative.

A portion of the campaign is based on a similar program in South Dakota, which faces some of the same demographic challenges as Vermont. Over the last dozen years, Dakota Roots has managed to attract about one new resident a day, said Marcia Hultman, of the state's labor and regulation department.

Surveys results find people who move to South Dakota tend to be in their mid-30s and want a smaller, safer place to raise families.

"From the workforce perspective, they are experienced, but they have a lot of years left in the workforce as well," she said.

South Dakota officials also focus on people who have connections to the state, such as natives who left or those who have visited or have family there, said Hultman. Dakota Roots offers no direct economic incentives, but state officials will work directly with people from out of state who are looking for a job.

Lorraine Windenburg, 56, from Rapid City, South Dakota, was one of the first success stories of Dakota Roots. She grew up in the state, but left at 19 and was living in Phoenix when, during a visit for a family wedding, a relative told her of the program.

"It's a calmer pace," said Windenburg, whose children were grown by the time she and her husband headed north in 2008. "There's a lot of natives who still live here and believe in South Dakota ideals."

A similar, privately run initiative in Maine, where state officials are also worried that a lack of workers could stymie economic growth, is drawing people to the state.

Nic Gallant, 28, a Maine native who just returned after working and living in San Francisco and Chicago, said the "Live and Work in Maine" program combines the state's natural beauty and slower pace with employment opportunities.

"We didn't have the lifestyle that we truly wanted," said Gallant, who now lives in the coastal town of Harpswell, less than an hour from downtown Portland.

Back in Vermont, the need to attract newcomers and find people to fill hundreds of vacant jobs is becoming an ever-more urgent priority. Since he took office last year, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has repeatedly warned about what he calls his "6, 3, 1": Every day there are six fewer workers in the state, three fewer schoolchildren and one child born addicted to opiates. The opiate challenge is being addressed elsewhere.

Vermont's goal is about 2,200 new workers a year. The nearly $3.2 million the administration is requesting for the program would pay for technology to identify people who would be most likely to move to Vermont and marketing.

Schirling said that if Vermont could reach South Dakota's success of one new person a day in the first year to 18 months, he would consider the efforts to be a preliminary success, although he'd like more.

"It's going to be eight, 10, 12 different things that yield a few hundred (people) each that will get the ball rolling," he said. "Success begets success."

AP Reporter David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report

