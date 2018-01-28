5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State.

Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well

Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

A 66-year-old woman with a history for sneaking onto planes and was arrested this month after flying ticketless from Chicago to London has been arrested again at O'Hare International Airport.

A 66-year-old woman with a history for sneaking onto planes and was arrested this month after flying ticketless from Chicago to London has been arrested again at O'Hare International Airport.

(WPXI via AP). In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI

Associated Press

Five people were found dead early Sunday at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania and police say they have no motive yet for the shooting.

The shooting at Ed's Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. The victims were identified as three men and two women, but their names and further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash's parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it's not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks - including the one that two of the victims were found in - and the other was a sedan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.