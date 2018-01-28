5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

Posted: Updated:
(WPXI via AP). In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (WPXI via AP). In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI
Associated Press

Five people were found dead early Sunday at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania and police say they have no motive yet for the shooting.

The shooting at Ed's Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. The victims were identified as three men and two women, but their names and further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash's parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it's not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks - including the one that two of the victims were found in - and the other was a sedan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.