Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport days after release

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Vermont officials are hoping a new program that would use cutting-edge, targeted marketing and a host of incentives can attract new people to live in the Green Mountain State.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

A family member says comic strip artist Mort Walker, who tickled newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy Army private "Beetle Bailey," has died at age 94.

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

A 66-year-old woman with a history for sneaking onto planes and was arrested this month after flying ticketless from Chicago to London has been arrested again at O'Hare International Airport.

(Chicago Police Department via AP). FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman, who added this month to her arrest record for sneaking onto planes after what police say was a ticketless flight f...

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto a plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again after being spotted at O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.

Police say they were responding to a call of someone refusing to leave the airport when they spotted the 66-year-old Hartman at a terminal.

Hartman's most recent arrest came after police say she slipped past a security checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a flight without a ticket or boarding pass. She was arrested in London and flown back to Chicago.

