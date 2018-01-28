Tulsa Man In Wheelchair Hit By Truck

A man in a wheelchair has escaped with minor injuries after being hit by a truck.

The wreck happened at 4th and Denver Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing the street when a truck hauling a trailer hit him.

The wheelchair was lodged underneath the truck, but the man was not seriously hurt and the wheelchair is salvageable, police say.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.