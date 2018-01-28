Man Fires Shots Into Occupied Home, TPD Says

Police arrest a man after they say he fired shots into an occupied home.

Tulsa officers arrived at 108 N. Marion Ave Saturday night after a call of shots heard.

Once on scene, a woman inside the home told police she had heard shots from behind the house.

She told police that a bullet had gone through the back wall of the home and lodged into the wall of a bedroom where she and her two kids were standing.

Reports say that officers soon found the suspect, 24-year-old Eduardo Velasco, when he walked through the back door.

Velasco was arrested on complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling after formal conviction of a felony, possession of a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.