Tulsa Woman Hits Boy On Face With Belt, Police Say

A Tulsa woman is behind bars after police say she hit a little boy in the face with a belt, hard enough to leave a mark.

Police said the child's mother left her son with his grandmother and Verrell Jones for a couple of hours and when the mother returned, saw a mark on his face and called police.

Police said the boy had a red, swollen belt mark on his right cheek that matched a belt found on the couch.

Jones is a former felon and was booked for child abuse.