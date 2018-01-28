Tulsa Woman Hits Grandson On Face With Belt, Police Say

A Tulsa woman is behind bars after police believe she hit her grandson in the face with a belt.

Police said the child's mother left her son with his grandmother, Verrell Marie Jones, for a couple of hours and when she got back, she noticed a mark on his face.



Police said the victim had a red and swollen belt mark on his right cheek.

They said the mark matched the design of the belt.

Jones is facing child abuse complaints and is being held on a $100,000 bond.