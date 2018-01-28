Funeral Set For Oil Rig Explosion Victim Matt Smith - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Funeral Set For Oil Rig Explosion Victim Matt Smith

Posted: Updated:
Matt Smith Matt Smith
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

One of the five men killed in the gas rig explosion in Pittsburg County will be laid to rest this week.

1/23/2018 Related Story: Savanna Community Remembers Man Killed In Rig Explosion

Matt Smith's funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester.

The family is asking that instead of sending flowers, people make donations the Rhett Smith account at any Oklahoma BancFirst location.

That money will be put away for Matt's son.

People have raised more than $90,000 dollars so far for the families of all five victims killed.

The explosion happened one week ago Monday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.