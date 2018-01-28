Funeral Set For Oil Rig Explosion Victim Matt Smith

One of the five men killed in the gas rig explosion in Pittsburg County will be laid to rest this week.

Related Story: Savanna Community Remembers Man Killed In Rig Explosion

Matt Smith's funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester.

The family is asking that instead of sending flowers, people make donations the Rhett Smith account at any Oklahoma BancFirst location.

That money will be put away for Matt's son.

People have raised more than $90,000 dollars so far for the families of all five victims killed.

The explosion happened one week ago Monday.