Two Tulsa Residents Accused Of Copper Theft Arrested

Eighty-six people are behind bars after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conducted raids across Oklahoma and Texas last week. The agency says the three-day sting focused on Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.More >>
Eighty-six people are behind bars after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conducted raids across Oklahoma and Texas last week. The agency says the three-day sting focused on Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.More >>
Police search for a driver who led Tulsa officers on a short chase early Monday. Officers say they attempted to stop an SUV for a traffic violation near Charles Page Boulevard and Gilcrease Museum Road at about 1:30 a.m.More >>
Police search for a driver who led Tulsa officers on a short chase early Monday. Officers say they attempted to stop an SUV for a traffic violation near Charles Page Boulevard and Gilcrease Museum Road at about 1:30 a.m.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on