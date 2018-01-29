Hugo Firefighters Find Body Inside Fire Damaged Home

The state Fire Marshal's Office along with police are investigating after what they say appears to be a fire-related death in Hugo Sunday evening.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas reports the Hugo Fire Department was called to the home just after 5:30 p.m.

The fire in the front room of the home was put out quickly, but Fire Chief Ron Cloud says they found a body inside the home.

The victim's identity has not been released.