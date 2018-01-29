Indianola Schools To Reopen After Widespread Illnesses Reported

Indianola Public School students return to class Monday after schools were closed for the flu.

Superintendent Adam Newman says he decided to cancel classes Thursday and Friday after about a third of the district's staff became ill. Half of the student body was also out sick.

He told teachers who weren't sick to use the time to sanitize their classrooms in the hopes of preventing future illnesses.

It's been a rough flu season for Oklahoma, with at least 45 deaths and more than 1,100 hospitalizations.