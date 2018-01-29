Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight. A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny weather is expected but some high clouds should slide across the region on occasion. North winds from 10 to 20 mph will create wind chilly values in the teens this morning and into the lower 30s this afternoon. This cold air mass will quickly modify tomorrow when south winds return by early morning. Temps tomorrow morning will start in the lower to mid-20s but daytime highs will quickly move into the lower or mid 50s with sunshine and gusty south winds from 15 to near 30 mph. Once again, the fire danger issues will be present with environmental conditions supporting a rapid spread of fire.

The upper air flow from the northwest will bring a few systems near the area for the next 7 days. The first will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday with a minor chance of some light precipitation across far eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas. A surface front will also remain with this system and will move across the area Thursday morning with north winds and temps back into the mid to upper 40s for highs across northern Oklahoma. The colder air will be following late Thursday night and will bring us back to near normal Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

The 2nd system arrives late in the weekend as a strong upper level system centered across the Hudson Bay area shoves a medium length wave across the Midwestern U.S. and unleashes more cold air into the nation. The exact trajectory of how far south this air mass will move is still up for grabs in the data and may remain so for a few more days. Changes to the weekend forecast are highly likely due to uncertainty in the data. We currently have a very low pop for Sunday (10%) with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid-40s. We may need a low mention for Saturday and a higher mention for Sunday. But since the data has such a large spread and is very inconsistent, we’ll not make any major changes to the weekend set of numbers with this morning update.

hanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.