Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight.  A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  Mostly sunny weather is expected but some high clouds should slide across the region on occasion.  North winds from 10 to 20 mph will create wind chilly values in the teens this morning and into the lower 30s this afternoon.  This cold air mass will quickly modify tomorrow when south winds return by early morning.  Temps tomorrow morning will start in the lower to mid-20s but daytime highs will quickly move into the lower or mid 50s with sunshine and gusty south winds from 15 to near 30 mph.  Once again, the fire danger issues will be present with environmental conditions supporting a rapid spread of fire.

Weather Alerts

The upper air flow from the northwest will bring a few systems near the area for the next 7 days.  The first will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday with a minor chance of some light precipitation across far eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas.  A surface front will also remain with this system and will move across the area Thursday morning with north winds and temps back into the mid to upper 40s for highs across northern Oklahoma.  The colder air will be following late Thursday night and will bring us back to near normal Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The 2nd system arrives late in the weekend as a strong upper level system centered across the Hudson Bay area shoves a medium length wave across the Midwestern U.S. and unleashes more cold air into the nation.  The exact trajectory of how far south this air mass will move is still up for grabs in the data and may remain so for a few more days.  Changes to the weekend forecast are highly likely due to uncertainty in the data.   We currently have a very low pop for Sunday (10%) with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid-40s.  We may need a low mention for Saturday and a higher mention for Sunday.  But since the data has such a large spread and is very inconsistent, we’ll not make any major changes to the weekend set of numbers with this morning update.

WARN Interactive Radar

hanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

    After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight.  A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

    More >>

    After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight.  A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

    More >>

  • Showers Ahead Of A Pleasant Oklahoma Weekend

    Showers Ahead Of A Pleasant Oklahoma Weekend

    Things appear on track with the next 24 hours offering a chance for a few showers across part of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.  

    More >>

    Things appear on track with the next 24 hours offering a chance for a few showers across part of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.