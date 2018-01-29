Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight. A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s.More >>
After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight. A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s.More >>
Things appear on track with the next 24 hours offering a chance for a few showers across part of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.More >>
Things appear on track with the next 24 hours offering a chance for a few showers across part of northeast and southeast Oklahoma.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!