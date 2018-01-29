Five Tulsa Arrests After ICE Sting Operation In Oklahoma, Texas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Five Tulsa Arrests After ICE Sting Operation In Oklahoma, Texas

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Eighty-six people are behind bars after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conducted raids across Oklahoma and Texas last week.

The agency says the three-day sting focused on Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.

Agents arrested 16-people in Oklahoma, five of whom were in Tulsa.

“This operation focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens in north Texas and the state of Oklahoma, but we routinely conduct operations daily,” said Bret Bradford, field office director. 

“By removing criminal aliens from the streets, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by improving public safety.” 

They say most of those arrested had criminal histories for crimes ranging from drugs to sexual abuse of children.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.