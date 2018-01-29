Five Tulsa Arrests After ICE Sting Operation In Oklahoma, Texas

Eighty-six people are behind bars after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conducted raids across Oklahoma and Texas last week.

The agency says the three-day sting focused on Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.

Agents arrested 16-people in Oklahoma, five of whom were in Tulsa.

“This operation focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens in north Texas and the state of Oklahoma, but we routinely conduct operations daily,” said Bret Bradford, field office director.

“By removing criminal aliens from the streets, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by improving public safety.”

They say most of those arrested had criminal histories for crimes ranging from drugs to sexual abuse of children.