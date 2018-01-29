Police: Two Men Rob A Tulsa McDonalds Restaurant

Police say two armed men robbed a Tulsa McDonalds early Monday. The restaurant is located at Pine and North Peoria.

Officers say the two men, who were both wearing masks, entered the business at about 5:40 a.m. and demanded money from restaurant employees. They then ran out the door.

Police say employees were not sure if the pair got into a vehicle or not.

There no reports of anyone being injured during the robbery.