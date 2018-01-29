Panera Bread Recalls Cream Cheese Over Listeria Fears - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Panera Bread Recalls Cream Cheese Over Listeria Fears

Posted: Updated:
Panera Bread photos Panera Bread photos
ST LOUIS, Missouri -

Panera Bread says it is recalling cream cheese products from its US bakery cafes over fears of listeria contamination.

The chain said it was issuing the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" after samples of one of its cream cheese products from a single day of production showed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

In a statement, Panera Bread said it was recalling all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before the second of April 2018.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life.  We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President and CEO. 

“Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

Panera Bread News Release

