1 Dead, 2 Critical After NW OKC House Fire

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officials say eight people were pulled Monday morning from a northwest Oklahoma City house fire. 

The fire was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of NW 1st Street. The fire started at the front of the house.

The home next door to the burning home was evacuated due to how close the fire was to the other home.

Firefighters rescued three people from the home -- one adult and two children. Five people, three adults and two children, were able to get out of the home.

Five people were treated at the scene. Of the five being treated, a grandmother and two teenagers were taken to the hospital. Integris Baptist Medical Center confirms the grandmother, Calletana Munoz, died at the hospital on Monday afternoon. The teens, 13 and 15, are still in critical condition at a different hospital.

Frank Balderrrama lives across the street and has known the family for over 20 years. He said, "Everybody loves them. They're a good family." Seeing his friends hurt was unbearable. He saw firefighters giving aid to the children and couldn't bear to watch.

The cause of the fire is not known. Fire officials said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family. If you would like to donate click here

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

