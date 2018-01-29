Blue moon, super moon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File). FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2007, file photo, the moon takes on different orange tones during a lunar eclipse seen from Mexico City. During a lunar eclipse, the moon's disk can take on a colorful appearance from bright orange...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a super moon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982, and the next won't occur until 2037. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises Wednesday night.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month. A super moon is a particularly close full or new moon. A full lunar eclipse - or blood moon - has the moon completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

