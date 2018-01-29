2 Arrested In Connection To Osage County Truck Theft

Two people suspected of stealing a pickup and leading law enforcement on a 30-plus-mile pursuit are in jail.

The arrest report for Charles Ratliff shows police arrested him and Ivy Harless at the Admiral and Memorial Wal-Mart Sunday.

They are the two suspects accused leading Osage County law enforcement on a chase through the TallGrass Prairie Thursday night before of stealing a Nature Conservancy truck Friday morning.

The arrest report says Ratliff told police he and Harless hid in a briar patch Thursday after running from law enforcement. The report says Ratliff told officers the car he was driving that night was also stolen.

The report says Ratliff claims the owner of the conservancy truck spotted Ratliff and Harless walking toward the truck, pulled a gun and told the two to stay there. The arrest report says Ratliff and Harless jumped in the truck and took off when the owner turned away.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office says Ratliff and Harless led deputies and troopers on a chase Friday morning in the stolen conservancy truck, but got away.

The arrest report shows the two were caught Sunday night trying to steal from Walmart.

The two are being held on multiple charges out of several counties.