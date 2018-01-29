Florida police: 7-year-old restrained for punching teacher

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Across the U.S., many Puerto Rican families have found themselves adrift because of the Sept. 20 hurricane.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - School district officials in Florida said they followed standard protocol last week when a 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and removed from his school - and they say it is the second time since the school year began that the first-grader had to be restrained after displaying aggressive behavior.

The latest episode happened Thursday, when a teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami told the boy to stop playing with his food in the cafeteria. When the child refused to stop, he was taken from the cafeteria, according to an incident report from Miami-Dade County Public Schools police officer Munick Soriano.

The report said the boy hit the teacher repeatedly in the back when they were in a hallway outside the cafeteria. The child continued punching and kicking the teacher until they both fell on the ground, according to the report, which also said he grabbed her hair.

The boy was hospitalized briefly at Miami Children's Hospital under the Florida Mental Health Act, based on behavioral criteria that indicated he could pose a threat to himself or others, school district officials said. Authorities later said it was the second time officers had resorted to handcuffing the student under the same law.

The child's mother, Mercy Alvarez, said her son doesn't have a mental disorder. Instead, she called her son's treatment "police abuse."

"If my child wasn't aggressive anymore when we got there, like they were saying he was before, why take such extreme measures?" she said.

Alvarez said her child didn't show aggressive behavior at home until the school year started; she said in past years he had gotten good grades, participated in other activities and behaved well.

"This is too much for a boy that age to go through. It can't be a normal procedure," she said.

She recorded the incident of her son last week with her cellphone and shared it on Facebook, where it has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

In his report, Soriano wrote that another teacher and several students witnessed the incident, which was also captured on the school's surveillance camera. The boy's parents were notified and came to the school, the report said.

The child's father agreed with school officials that the child should be taken to a mental health facility, the report said. But the mother disagreed, telling officials nothing was wrong with her son. Alvarez said the officer was threatening to take the child to jail if they didn't agree to have him taken to a mental health facility for an evaluation.

The teacher told the officer her back was hurting after the incident but she didn't have any visible injuries. She told officials she intends to press charges, the report said.

School district spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said in an email that the boy wasn't actually arrested but "restrained for transport."

Ian Moffett, the school district's police chief, said in a statement that it was "rare for students this young to be Baker Acted," referring to a Florida law that allows police and certain other officials to initiate an involuntary institutionalization for a psychological evaluation.

"However this action was warranted to prevent his erratic and violent behavior from bringing further harm to others or himself," the statement said.

Moffett said the officer followed standard operating procedures in taking the child to the hospital. However, the district's Professional Compliance Unit is investigating the incident.

Later Monday, school district officials released a report showing this was the second time the boy had been restrained at school and taken to the same hospital for an examination. According to the report, the student punched students and staff members on Nov. 30 and acted aggressively toward Soriano when he responded.

The district says the boy was allowed to ride with a parent to the hospital that time. Alvarez said neither she nor the child's father was allowed to accompany him, either in November or last week.

___

This story has been changed to clarify that while the minor child was placed in handcuffs he was not arrested but was restrained for transport, according to a school official.

___

Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.

