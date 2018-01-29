Man Shot Riding Bicycle In Coffeyville

Coffeyville Police are investigating two shootings that took place over the last two days. Detectives are investigating to learn if the crimes are related and asking the public for help.

A 29-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning at 6:30, police say. Lakedric Williams was riding in the area of 1000 East 5th Street when he was shot.

At 10:30 Sunday night, Marquis Fulcher was shot in the 200 block of South Central. The 35-year-old man is a Coffeyville resident, according to a news release.

Both men were transported to a Tulsa hospital by medical helicopter. Police don't know their condition.

If you have any information on the shootings, call Coffeyville Police at 620-252-6160. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.