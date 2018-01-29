Man Shot Riding Bicycle In Coffeyville - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Shot Riding Bicycle In Coffeyville

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas -

Coffeyville Police are investigating two shootings that took place over the last two days. Detectives are investigating to learn if the crimes are related and asking the public for help.

A 29-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning at 6:30, police say. Lakedric Williams was riding in the area of 1000 East 5th Street when he was shot. 

At 10:30 Sunday night, Marquis Fulcher was shot in the 200 block of South Central. The 35-year-old man is a Coffeyville resident, according to a news release.

Both men were transported to a Tulsa hospital by medical helicopter. Police don't know their condition.

If you have any information on the shootings, call Coffeyville Police at 620-252-6160. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.

