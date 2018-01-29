App Will Help People Navigate Tulsa's Gathering Place

The opening of Tulsa’s Gathering Place this summer will come with the release of an app.

When the surrounding park opens, paper maps will be available, but a new app will come out to help people find their way around the park.

"Yes, we're designing a mobile app that will help to navigate and provide information and programming - with push notifications and beacons that will tell you from a dining point of view, ‘Hey here's a dining opportunity.’ The beauty of the park is the diversity. If you're a tech-savvy person and want to experience the park from that point of view, that option is available," said Tony Moore with Gathering Place.

Special Coverage: A Gathering Place for Tulsa

The latest estimate for the opening is now "late summer."

The first field trips, however, started last Friday at the park in a five-acre playground.