DEA Investigates South Tulsa Doctor

TULSA, Oklahoma -

DEA agents served a federal search warrant Monday at the office of Doctor Christopher Moses at 82nd and South Harvard. 

News On 6 confirmed this is a joint investigation with the DEA and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dr. Moses is a pain management doctor and I've been told the investigation opiates and possibly even overdoses.

We saw DEA agents and others carrying out more than a dozen boxes filled with documents and records from the Southside Medical Clinic.

Doctor Christopher Moses was not at the office, although we did some employees inside, but they declined to speak with us.

I contacted Doctor Moses' attorney, who told us, the federal search warrant was a shock to them, so they had no comment at this time.

The DEA couldn't talk about this specific case because it's ongoing and the documents are currently under seal, but, did tell us, the painkiller addiction problem in Oklahoma is no secret.

"These narcotics are highly addictive and if overprescribed, can lead to addiction," said David King, DEA.

And death. We have a huge problem with overdose deaths in our state.

"That is correct," King said. 

News On 6 found a number of online reviews for Doctor Moses.

One said in part, "He checks every person for a wiretap... five different pharmacies would not fill his one script he gave me... the DEA will get you, Chris."

Another said Moses was "thorough and very professional."

The board of osteopathic medicine told me Doctor Moses has no disciplinary issues and his license is currently in good standing.

The DEA said if anyone knows of any overdoses related to this clinic, they would like to know. The board of osteopathic medicine told News On 6 they would also like to know any of that information. 
 
 

