Tulsa VFW Post Goes Mobile To Serve Veterans

Tulsa's VFW Post is going mobile and it's the first post in the state to put its services on four wheels.

Post 577 is calling this their Mobile Service Office.

This van will take all the VFW services offered at the post straight to veterans instead of veterans having to come to them.

VFW Post 577 is taking its motto "serving all generations of veterans," to the next level....with a Mobile Service Office.

"We will be able to bring this mobile service office right up to the outside of a business, their veterans then come down during their workday look at their claims, see what they qualify for," said Commander Joshua Starks with VFW Post 577.

Post volunteers can work out of the van.

All of the services provided at the brick and mortar location will also be provided on four wheels.

"We are really looking at more of the strategic targeting, really going after businesses, really going after density populations and having that conversation with those businesses," said Starks.

Claims and separations benefits, financial grants, student veteran support, PTSD and mental illness support, even transition and employment services can be taken care of during a lunch break.

"We will have the computer, we will have the fax, we will have the wi-fi, everything that we need to file claims for veterans, everything we need to research what veterans qualify for a point of location," Starks.

This project has been in the works for almost a year.

Starks says it's just one more way to take care of Green County vets.

"It will be a benefit both or the employer and the employee but more importantly it will be a benefit for Tulsa area veterans altogether."

The Warren Foundation and the Hern Family Foundation is funding the project.

The mobile service office should be ready to drive by March 1.