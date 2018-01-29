President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Hawaii worker sent false missile alert thinking it was real

The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

Federal judge wants opioid lawsuits to end in settlement

A high-ranking Michigan State University official familiar with the board of trustees' plan says it will name former Gov. John Engler as interim president.

MSU official: Ex.-Gov. Engler to be named interim president

A coalition of environmental groups is accusing U.S. wildlife managers of adopting a plan for the Mexican gray wolf that falls short of what's needed to recover the endangered species.

DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address while she travels to Rhode Island to speak to a group of law students.

Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Andra Day, left, and Common performs during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gestures during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Mark Ruffalo shows his T-shirt reading "We are all dreamers" during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as "The People's State of the Union."

Monday's event was planned in response to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It was held at The Town Hall, a historic venue founded as a meeting spot for suffragists more than 90 years ago.

Speakers included Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Najimy, John Leguizamo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh). Andra Day and Common sang their Grammy- and Oscar-nominated song "Stand Up for Something" from the film "Marshall."

Hosts of the event included unions, organizers of the Women's March and Planned Parenthood.

