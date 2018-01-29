OHP: Mounds Woman Wrecks After Falling Asleep At The Wheel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Mounds Woman Wrecks After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

MOUNDS, Oklahoma -

A 21-year-old Mounds woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel just north of Mounds. 

Troopers say Lindsey Lenerd was driving her 2013 Chevy Equinox west on West 181st Street South when she fell asleep while driving and drove off the left side of the road. 

Lenerd's vehicle struck two trees and then stopped in the road. She was pinned for more than 40 minutes and Mounds Firefighters freed her using the Jaws of Life, troopers say.

Lenerd was then taken by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where she's stable with multiple injuries. 

