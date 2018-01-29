Wiring Problem Sparks Fire At Apartment Complex

The Tulsa Fire Department says a small fire broke out Monday evening in one of the bathrooms of an apartment near I-44 and Yale.

TFD responded to the fire at the Balboa Park Apartments as they put out the fire that they say started with a wiring problem in one of the bathrooms. The fire then caught a rafter on fire then spread into the attic.

Tulsa firefighters found the fire and got it extinguished quickly.

TFD had PSO cut the power to a few apartments.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, eight people have been displaced by the fire.

Red Cross is helping residents find a place to stay.

A Tulsa Fire Chief said he doesn't expect to have power back to the affected apartments for a few days.