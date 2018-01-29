Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest Tuesday

One of the five men killed in last week's gas rig explosion will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Matthew Smith's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to make donations to the Rhett Smith account at any BancFirst location.

That money will be put away for Matthew's son.

We will have a crew on scene and you'll be able to stream the funeral on our website, app and on Facebook.

