Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest Tuesday

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

One of the five men killed in last week's gas rig explosion will be laid to rest Tuesday. 

Matthew Smith's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Expo Center in McAlester.

1/23/2018 Related Story: Savanna Community Remembers Man Killed In Rig Explosion

Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to make donations to the Rhett Smith account at any BancFirst location.

That money will be put away for Matthew's son.

We will have a crew on scene and you'll be able to stream the funeral on our website, app and on Facebook.

1/23/2018 Related Story: Remains Of 5 Missing Men Located At Rig Explosion Site

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
