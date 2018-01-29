Edison Parents, Teachers Plan To Work Together For Improvement

Student discipline, lack of leadership and low funding are all at the top of the list of concerns about Edison Prep for both parents and educators.

The tipping point came earlier this month when a video of a teacher throwing a desk surfaced on social media.

Now, parents are meeting with the TPS Superintendent to work toward a solution.

The meeting to discuss the ongoing issues wrapped up Monday night and although no media was allowed, sources tell News On 6 that parents and teachers want to work together to make changes to help improve ongoing issues here at Edison.

"Edison is one of the top five schools in Oklahoma," said Supt. Deborah Gist.

About two weeks ago, Edison started making headlines after a teacher was caught on camera throwing a desk.

The next day more than 20 teachers called out and there weren't enough substitute teachers to fill in.

That's when parents and teachers decided they needed to have a meeting to discuss the ongoing issues plaguing the school.

"We have 62 percent turn over in the last five years and we've had 22 teachers that said they aren't returning to Edison next year," said Edison English teacher Larry Cagle.

After last week's meeting, parents and teachers said they discussed problems like student discipline, poor leadership at the school fueling turnover with teachers and state issues that are impacting local districts like teacher pay and low funding in schools.

"We have to hold on to great teachers. It's really hard to be a teacher period very challenging responsibility but it's really hard to be a teacher in Oklahoma right now," Gist said.

Gist said she always looks forward to hearing feedback from parents and hopes they can all find a way to move forward together that is positive and productive.

"It's a great place, a wonderful school for learning, a great place for families, great place for kids and a great place for teachers," Gist said.

We have reached out to the president of the PTSA and Superintendent Gist's Office and hope to hear more about how the meeting went Tuesday.

But both parties involved say they just want what is best for Edison.