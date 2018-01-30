Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Trump declares America open for business under his tenure

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

Across the U.S., many Puerto Rican families have found themselves adrift because of the Sept. 20 hurricane.

Across the U.S., many Puerto Rican families have found themselves adrift because of the Sept. 20 hurricane.

Many Puerto Ricans adrift in US hotels after Hurricane Maria

Many Puerto Ricans adrift in US hotels after Hurricane Maria

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help

Abused California sibling went to college, didn't seek help

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him alive; execution scheduled for Tuesday evening for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Texas inmate asking federal courts to keep him alive

Texas inmate asking federal courts to keep him alive

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

Backers of Kansas' incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year's elections.

New Kansas governor faces wild race, possible spoiler's help

New Kansas governor faces wild race, possible spoiler's help

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

Report slams Airbnb in NYC for raising cost of housing

Cleveland Indians taking divisive Chief Wahoo logo off game jerseys and caps, starting in 2019 season.

Cleveland Indians taking divisive Chief Wahoo logo off game jerseys and caps, starting in 2019 season.

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again

Historic Las Vegas neon signs set to shine bright once again

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A report from critics of Airbnb says the vacation rental website is driving up rental prices and reducing housing availability in New York City.

The analysis published Monday comes from a researcher at McGill University in Montreal and was commissioned by the Hotel Trades Council, a union of hotel workers. Several local neighborhood organizations were co-sponsors.

The report finds that Airbnb listings have removed 7,000 housing units from circulation in the past three years and increased median rent in the city by $380 a year.

Officials have tried to combat illegal listings with fines for property owners.

Airbnb says many everyday New Yorkers use its site to temporarily rent space to make extra money. The company questioned the findings of Tuesday's report and said the study's methodology is flawed

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.