Latest bid to collect judgment from OJ Simpson turned down

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

U.S. health regulators want anti-diarrhea drugs sold in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'.

Dozens neon signs that once drew in visitors to some of Las Vegas' most iconic casino-hotels and other venues will shine again under the night sky.

DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday turned down a legal move that sought to force O.J. Simpson to turn over profits from autographs to satisfy a $70 million-plus civil judgment for the 1994 killings of the former football star's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gerald Rosenberg denied the request on grounds that Goldman's father, Fred, cannot identify who is paying Simpson.

The ruling was made quickly after the request was made by Goldman family attorney David Cook.

Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 slayings, but a civil court jury found him liable for wrongful death and ordered him to pay $33.5 million, which has more than doubled over two decades.

Fred Goldman has hounded Simpson for years and Cook contends the former football star has never willingly paid a cent of the court order.

"Mr. Simpson has sought to subvert this wrongful death judgment by his abject refusal to pay, much less accept personal responsibility," Cook said in court papers.

Simpson sold autographs shortly after his release from a Nevada prison in October to pay legal bills and has no interest in signing memorabilia, one of his lawyers, Malcolm LaVergne, said in court papers objecting to any order relinquishing his right to publicity.

Goldman and Cook have "attempted to drag Mr. Simpson into court every time they hear a rumor, see something on television, or read in an internet news posting, a mere vague allegation involving Mr. Simpson's commercial exploitation of himself," attorney Ronald Slates wrote in court papers on behalf of Simpson.

While most of the court award has been unpaid, Fred Goldman has been able to seize some of the Pro Football Hall of Famer's assets, including video game royalties and the rights to the book "If I Did It," a ghostwritten account in which Simpson tells how he might have killed his ex-wife and Ron Goldman.

Goldman was also able to acquire memorabilia Simpson claimed he was trying to take back when he led five men, two with guns, into a Las Vegas casino hotel in September 2007 to confront two sports collectibles dealers.

Simpson, 70, served nine years in Nevada state prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in an ill-fated bid to retrieve memorabilia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.