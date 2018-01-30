President Trump Expected To Tout Strong Economy In 'State Of The - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

President Trump Expected To Tout Strong Economy In 'State Of The Union'

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Trump makes his second appearance before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to deliver his first State of the Union address.

It's expected that he will tout America's economic growth and take credit for the nearly 40 percent rise in the stock market since his election.
"It's a big speech and an important speech," Mr. Trump said Monday. 

"Well, I hope it's going to be good. It's going to -- we worked on it hard. Cover a lot of territory, including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut."

Rep. Joe Kennedy III will deliver the Democratic response to State of the Union.

Advisers say Mr. Trump will echo many of the business-friendly themes he spoke about last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"America is open for business and we are competitive once again," he said at the gathering.

Some of the other highlights ahead for Tuesday night include a promise of improved trade deals, a $1.7 trillion plan to revitalize infrastructure and a request to Congress for $25 billion to construct a border wall with Mexico. In exchange, he'll offer to grant a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants.

"We're going to get something done," Mr. Trump said. "We hope it's going to be bipartisan because the Republicans really don't have the votes to get it done in any other way so it has to be bipartisan."

