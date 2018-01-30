Witnesses Testify In Tulsa Man's Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Witnesses Testify In Tulsa Man's Murder Trial

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Testimony in the murder trial of Stanley Vernon Majors resumes Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.

Majors listened as several witnesses for the state took the stand Monday and more are expected to testify today.

The district attorney's office says all of the courtrooms are full so when the jurors aren't in court, they're meeting in the hallway outside the courtroom.  Court officials say they are being very strict on keeping people from talking about the case near the jurors during this trial.

When I was in the courtroom Monday, I heard the assistant district attorney say Majors threatened Khalid Jabara's family for years because of their ethnicity and they say Majors was jealous of Jabara because he was close friends with Majors' husband.

We also heard from neighbors who heard the gunshots and ran outside to help.

Majors' attorney argued that the suspect had untreated schizophrenia and had delusions that the Jabara family was out to get him because he is gay and that motivated the shooting.

News On 6 will be back in the courtroom today and bring you updates.

