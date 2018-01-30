OHP: Four Children Injured, One Critically in Wagoner County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four children as well as the driver of a pickup are in a Tulsa hospital after a Wagoner County crash late Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Highway 104, southwest of Redbird.

They say the driver of a Chevy 1500 pickup, Cody Shepherd, 31, of Haskell and four children, ages 5, 7, 9 and 10 years-old, were all injured and taken to the hospital.

The OHP report states the cause of the crash was drugs and unsafe speed on a curve. Troopers said Shepherd was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the highway, coming to stop in a pasture.

They say no one in the truck was wearing a seat belt or was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash. Their report says the seven-year-old was admitted in critical condition due to a head injury.

The OHP says their investigation into the crash continues.