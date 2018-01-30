Two Juveniles Caught Breaking Into Tulsa's Memorial High School

Investigators are questioning two juveniles after an early Tuesday morning burglary at Tulsa's Memorial High School.

Police say at about 3 a.m., officers were called by Tulsa Public School's campus police, saying two people were seen on surveillance video inside the school in the 5800 block of South Hudson Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an overhead door on the back side of the school that had been forced open and found the two juveniles inside.

One of the juveniles immediately surrendered to police, but the other refused and was bitten by a K9 officer. That juvenile was taken to the hospital to treated for a dog bite.

Police says they continue to investigate. They also say the two got into a classroom, a lab as well as a storage area at the high school before they were caught.