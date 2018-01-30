Blake Griffin Traded To Detroit Pistons

The LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

The trade happened Monday in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Griffin's name had not been mentioned in trade rumors, but that did not stop the Clippers and Pistons from pulling off the big move.

The former University of Oklahoma star, Blake Griffin was the Clippers' No. 1 option on offense, and he will occupy the same role with his new squad.

It remains to be seen if he will make his team debut in Detroit's tonight against Cleveland.