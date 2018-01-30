Blake Griffin Traded To Detroit Pistons - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Blake Griffin Traded To Detroit Pistons

Posted: Updated:
CBS Sports CBS Sports
LOS ANGELES -

The LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

The trade happened Monday in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Griffin's name had not been mentioned in trade rumors, but that did not stop the Clippers and Pistons from pulling off the big move. 

The former University of Oklahoma star, Blake Griffin was the Clippers' No. 1 option on offense, and he will occupy the same role with his new squad. 

It remains to be seen if he will make his team debut in Detroit's tonight against Cleveland.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.