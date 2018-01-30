Blake Griffin Traded To Detroit Pistons

The LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.More >>
The LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.More >>
The Cleveland Indians announced Monday they are dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year.More >>
The Cleveland Indians announced Monday they are dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol blames drugs and speed for a crash in Wagoner County that hurt the driver and all four children riding with him.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol blames drugs and speed for a crash in Wagoner County that hurt the driver and all four children riding with him.More >>
Testimony in the murder trial of Stanley Vernon Majors resumes Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.More >>
Testimony in the murder trial of Stanley Vernon Majors resumes Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.More >>