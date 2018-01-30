US officials seek packaging fix for diarrhea-drug abuse

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

A high-ranking Michigan State University official familiar with the board of trustees' plan says it will name former Gov. John Engler as interim president.

A coalition of environmental groups is accusing U.S. wildlife managers of adopting a plan for the Mexican gray wolf that falls short of what's needed to recover the endangered species.

DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address while she travels to Rhode Island to speak to a group of law students.

The Federal Communications Commission says that human error and inadequate safeguards were to blame for a mistakenly sent missile alert and delay in correcting the alert sent to phones.

The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics.

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health regulators want makers of popular anti-diarrhea drugs to sell their tablets in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.

The request comes amid a spike in overdoses from large doses of the over-the-counter drugs, which contain a small amount of an opioid.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is asking manufacturers to package their medications in smaller quantities, such as eight tablets per package. Currently, some generic versions are sold in boxes of up to 200 tablets.

The key ingredient in anti-diarrhea medications like Imodium is part of the opioid family, an addictive drug class that includes morphine and oxycodone. At low doses, the medicine helps control diarrhea. But recent statistics show a rise in abuse of massive doses to try and get high.

