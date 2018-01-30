Camera Shows Oklahoma Bald Eagle Nest To The World - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Camera Shows Oklahoma Bald Eagle Nest To The World

Posted: Updated:
By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Image of the eagles about to trade places on the nest. Image of the eagles about to trade places on the nest.
Image of the nest showing the three eggs being incubated. Image of the nest showing the three eggs being incubated.
Image of the nest in the tree, and an image of the Sutton Center crew replacing the camera. Image of the nest in the tree, and an image of the Sutton Center crew replacing the camera.
VIAN, Oklahoma -

The Sutton Aviation Research Center installed a new camera on a bald eagle nest near Vian, allowing anyone with an Internet connection to watch the pair take turns incubating three eggs.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center was founded in Bartlesville in 1983 as a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying and conserving birds, especially eagles, in Oklahoma.

Over the decades it has installed cameras on eagle nests in a tree in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian and on a pole in Sooner Lake near Stillwater. Oklahoma's wild weather is hard on the cameras, requiring the center to send a crew out into the countryside to make difficult and expensive repairs.

The eagle pair that originally used the Stillwater nest moved to another nest site a few years ago, so the center has not made replacing the camera on that nest a priority.

The Vian pair keeps using the same nest every year, so when the camera breaks the center fixes it. It rented a 130-foot lift in December to put a new camera on the nest in December. Soon after the center noticed the eagles had three eggs on the nest.

View the camera feed here

"We are always on the lookout for the 'perfect' eagle nest for a camera. That would include easy access to the nest with a lift truck, close and easy access to electricity, and close and easy access to broadband internet for the video," said Dan Reinking, senior biologist with the Sutton Avian Research Center. "Having not found the perfect nest yet, we rely on more complicated ways of powering the equipment and delivering the video from the site, which also results in more possible things to break down."

Reinking says the center expects the eggs on the nest to begin hatching this week.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed that the video will continue to be available through the end of the season when the young eagles leave the nest later this spring," he said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.