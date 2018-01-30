Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest In McAlester Today

Five men were killed in the explosion this month.

Family and friends will lay Matthew Smith to rest in McAlester Tuesday, January 30. Smith is one of the five men killed in last week's gas drilling rig explosion in Pittsburg County.

Everyone who knew Matthew say he was a family man. He had a wife and little boy, Rhett, who will turn 2 years old soon. The family says Matthew was everything to them and called him a 'rare find.'

News On 6's Tess Maune just talked with his family and will be at the Expo Event Center where his funeral will be held starting at 2 p.m.

He was kind and quiet and smiled with his eyes, more than his mouth. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing - but more than anything, he love his family.

His greatest accomplishment, they say, was his little boy. Which is why the family is asking - instead of flowers - that donations be made to the Rhett Smith account at any BancFirst location.

All money donated will be set aside for his son, Rhett.

News On 6 will livestream the service on NewsOn6.com and our app.