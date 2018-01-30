Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest In McAlester Toda - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Victim Of Gas Rig Explosion To Be Laid To Rest In McAlester Today

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Smith Matthew Smith
Five men were killed in the explosion this month. Five men were killed in the explosion this month.
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Family and friends will lay Matthew Smith to rest in McAlester Tuesday, January 30. Smith is one of the five men killed in last week's gas drilling rig explosion in Pittsburg County.

Everyone who knew Matthew say he was a family man. He had a wife and little boy, Rhett, who will turn 2 years old soon. The family says Matthew was everything to them and called him a 'rare find.'

News On 6's Tess Maune just talked with his family and will be at the Expo Event Center where his funeral will be held starting at 2 p.m.

He was kind and quiet and smiled with his eyes, more than his mouth. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing - but more than anything, he love his family.

1/23/2018 Related Story: Savanna Community Remembers Man Killed In Rig Explosion

His greatest accomplishment, they say, was his little boy. Which is why the family is asking - instead of flowers - that donations be made to the Rhett Smith account at any BancFirst location.

All money donated will be set aside for his son, Rhett.

News On 6 will livestream the service on NewsOn6.com and our app.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.