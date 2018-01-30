Tulsa's Most Wanted Accused Of Domestic Assault With Deadly Weapon

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them locate one of their ‘Most Wanted.’

Tulsa Police are looking for 46-year-old Kimberly Parker.

Parker is wanted out of Tulsa County for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Parker is described as a black woman, around 5-feet tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips here.