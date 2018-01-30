DMX imprisoned as flight risk after positive drug test

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Grammy Awards serve up white roses and more subdued fashion

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring

Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary

Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle

The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at a ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics.

O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

Latest bid to collect judgment from OJ Simpson turned down

California public universities would be required to offer medication abortion on all 34 campuses under legislation approved in the state Senate.

US taking step toward finally tracking how living kidney donors fare for decades.

A federal judge is pushing the opioid industry and governments that have sued it to reach a settlement in the hope that it would begin to solve the nation's opioid-addiction crisis.

Federal judge wants opioid lawsuits to end in settlement

U.S. health regulators want anti-diarrhea drugs sold in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs America.

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids under 13.

Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.

Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) sent the rapper also known as Earl Simmons to prison Tuesday to await his March sentencing on a tax evasion charge.

Rakoff called DMX a genuine flight risk.

Defense lawyer Murray Richman says Simmons took drugs to cope with the hospitalization of his year-old daughter for several days this month. She had a 104-degree fever.

Richman says Simmons left a drug rehabilitation center in the Northeast to see his daughter in New York City.

The judge says Simmons tested positive last week for cocaine, opiates and Oxycodone.

Prosecutors had requested he be jailed. He was led from court in handcuffs.

