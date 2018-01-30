Sooners Stay No. 1 After Big Road Score

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team remained the No. 1 squad in the nation following a weekend in which it posted a 198.125 as one of the first two teams to crack the 198 mark this season. The Sooners are now averaging a 197.733 through four weeks of competition.

The top five remained unchanged with LSU coming in second with a 197.306 average and Utah sitting in third with a 197.244 average. UCLA (197.094) and Florida (196.875) rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

As a team, the Sooners are ranked first on vault (49.467), bars (49.475) and beam (49.417) and jumped up two spots to No. 2 on floor (49.375).

In total, eight Sooners are ranked in the top 25 on at least one event. Sophomore Maggie Nichols holds the top spot in the all-around (39.700 average) and its tied for the top on vault (9.925). She also ranks second of bars (9.942), sixth on floor (9.917) and tied for 12th on beam (9.892).

Anastasia Webb is ranked on three events and in the all-around, sharing 13th on vault (9.875), and sitting at 19th on bars (9.875) and 24th on floor (9.875). The freshman is seventh in the all-around (39.475).

Juniors Brenna Dowell and Nicole Lehrmann each hold a top 10 spot as Dowell is tied for fourth on vault (9.917) and Lehrmann is ninth on bars (9.900). Dowell is also ranked on bars at 16th (9.883) and Lehrmann checks in at 17th on beam (9.875).

Freshman Carly Woodard and sophomore Bre Showers rank fourth (9.912) and 12th (9.892), respectively, on beam. Freshman Evy Schoepfer is ninth on floor (9.900) and senior AJ Jackson checks in at 10th on vault (9.892).

The Sooners are back in action Sunday, Feb. 4, when they travel to No. 4 UCLA for another top-five showdown. The meet is slated for a 3 p.m. CT start on ESPNU.