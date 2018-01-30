Sooners Stay No. 1 After Big Road Score

The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
Baker Mayfield is firing back at critics and winning the perception war at the Senior Bowl this week.
The Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remained the No. 1 squad in the nation following a weekend in which it posted a 198.125 as one of the first two teams to crack the 198 mark this season.
The LA Clippers have traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.
The Cleveland Indians announced Monday they are dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year.
Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.
