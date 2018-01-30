Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Crashes On Tulsa Highway

Image sent to News On 6 by Robert Schaefer.

Tulsa Police shut down parts of two highways after a truck carrying a hazardous material rolled over.

The semi rolled onto its side on eastbound Highway 11 near the ramp to eastbound to I-244.

We’re told the semi was carrying organic peroxide, a bleaching agent. Hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Tulsa Police blocked off the area between 85th East Avenue and Admiral. They also shut down westbound I-244 from Highway 169 to Highway 11 and eastbound I-244 from Memorial to Mingo. The ramp from northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244 is also closed.

They also shut down I-244 westbound at the I-44 split on the east side of town, forcing traffic to stay on I-44.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.