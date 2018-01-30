Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Crashes On Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Crashes On Tulsa Highway

Image sent to News On 6 by Robert Schaefer. Image sent to News On 6 by Robert Schaefer.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police shut down parts of two highways after a truck carrying a hazardous material rolled over.

The semi rolled onto its side on eastbound Highway 11 near the ramp to eastbound to I-244.

We’re told the semi was carrying organic peroxide, a bleaching agent. Hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Tulsa Police blocked off the area between 85th East Avenue and Admiral. They also shut down westbound I-244 from Highway 169 to Highway 11 and eastbound I-244 from Memorial to Mingo. The ramp from northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244 is also closed.

They also shut down I-244 westbound at the I-44 split on the east side of town, forcing traffic to stay on I-44.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.