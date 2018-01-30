Tulsa Elementary Students Paint For Puerto Rico - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Elementary Students Paint For Puerto Rico

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A special art show and sale will be held during this week's First Friday Art Crawl in Tulsa.

Some students from Skelly Elementary have studied Puerto Rico and the damage caused there by Hurricane Maria.

Elizabeth Steinocher's second-grade class is eager to help.

“We decided we are going to use our voices to bring attention to Puerto Rico,” said Steinocher.

The kids are excited about the upcoming art show and sale.

Coreyion's painting is called Colored Mountains, and he’s hoping someone will buy it.

Madelyn painted The Forest of Puerto Rico.

Steinocher says the kids have been talking about Puerto Rico, the hurricane and how they can help for weeks.

The effort showcases beautiful expressions of love and a desire to help people they've never met.

The art show will be inside the Chimera Café, located at 212 North Main.

All the paintings are for sale. The proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation.

