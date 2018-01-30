City Leaders Meet To Discuss Progress Made In Health Improvement Plan

More than 65 community groups are working to improve Tulsa’s health.

Last year, The Tulsa Health Department and Pathways to Health created a Community Health Improvement Plan.

Tuesday, city leaders in education, government and healthcare met to discuss progress made so far.

Officials say, 2017 was the first year of the three-year plan.

"The work that we're doing in our community health improvement plan are small successes, so they're things to get really excited about,” said Pathways to Health spokesperson Leslie Carroll. “It's important to celebrate those small wins."

The plan focuses on health resources and education, officials say.

The next meeting is set for April.